Plutko made a relief appearance in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Tigers, working around two base hits to toss a scoreless ninth inning.

Plutko's previous five outings had come as a starter, with the right-hander turning in a 6.26 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 27.1 innings during that stretch. While there hasn't been any formal announcement of Plutko's removal from the rotation, that appears to be a safe conclusion to draw since he hasn't started since Sept. 8. Moreover, Josh Tomlin was summoned from the bullpen to make a spot start over the weekend and is scheduled to take the hill again Thursday against the White Sox, according to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. With Tomlin now looking like the Tribe's new No. 5 starter, expect Plutko to fill a mop-up role in relief over the final two weeks of the regular season.