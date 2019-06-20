Indians' Adam Plutko: Inefficient in no-decision
Plutko gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out five through 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Rangers on Wednesday.
Plutko limited the Rangers to one run until the fourth inning when he quickly allowed two hits and a run before two errors allowed another run to score. The right-hander was removed after 89 pitches before getting through the fifth inning after surrendering another extra-base hit. Plutko had delivered quality starts in his previous two starts, but a 6.68 FIP suggested there was regression coming. Plutko would be lined up to face the Royals on Monday if he stays in the rotation.
