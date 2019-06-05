Indians' Adam Plutko: Joining rotation Saturday
Plutko will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start Saturday against the Yankees, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Plutko will join the big-league rotation over the weekend after Carlos Carrasco was sent to the injured list with an undisclosed blood condition. With the Indians dealing with multiple injuries to their starting rotation, Plutko could stick around beyond Saturday's start if he holds his own. In two starts for the big club this season, Plutko has racked up a 6.35 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB in 11.1 innings.
