Plutko allowed three runs on six hits, striking out one across 2.2 inning pitched in Sunday's 8-5 win over Detroit. He did not factor in the decision.

Plutko took Mike Clevinger's (not injury related) spot in the starting rotation once again Sunday. He was able to get through the first two innings unscathed, but quickly ran into trouble in the third. Five hits, including three doubles, led to three runs for the Tigers and ultimately bounced the right-hander from the game with two outs in third. Depending on whether or not Clevinger and Zach Plesac (not injury related) are activated to the big-league roster for the next turn around the rotation, Plutko could draw another start against Detroit on Thursday.