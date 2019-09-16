Plutko is listed as the Indians' scheduled starter for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

Plutko was initially lined up to pitch Wednesday, but he'll instead get the ball for the series opener due to Zach Plesac being pushed back in the schedule following the rookie's 114-pitch shutout Sept. 10. The change will result in Plutko lining up for two starts this week, with his second turn coming Sunday versus Philadelphia.

