Plutko (3-1) gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings Friday in a win over the Tigers.

Plutko gave up both of his earned runs in the bottom of the second inning on a pair of solo homers, and the Tigers would push across another run in the third on a sacrifice fly. The 27-year-old has now put together quality starts in back-to-back outings, and he'll likely remain in the starting rotation moving forward with Carlos Carrasco out for the foreseeable future.