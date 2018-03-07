Indians' Adam Plutko: Makes spring debut Tuesday
Plutko (hip) tossed an inning in relief Tuesday during the Indians' 7-6 loss to the Reds in Cactus League play. He allowed a one-out solo home run to Brian O'Grady before retiring the next two batters.
Plutko has been behind most of his fellow pitchers in camp this spring with the Indians opting to ease him along slowly following October hip surgery. The right-hander should make a few more relief appearances before exhibition play ends, but his performance in those outings likely won't affect his odds of cracking the Opening Day roster. Barring a rash of injuries to the Tribe's projected starters, Plutko will serve as organizational rotation depth at Triple-A Columbus for the third consecutive season.
