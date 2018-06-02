Indians' Adam Plutko: May be frontrunner for June 12 start
Plutko appears to the be leading candidate to take the hill for the Indians when the club next requires a fifth starter June 12 against the White Sox, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
With a few off days on tap over the next two weeks, the Indians will get by with a four-man rotation for the time being, allowing the club to stash Plutko at Triple-A Columbus. Plutko proved to be an upgrade over Josh Tomlin while making three spot starts for the Tribe in May, going 3-0 with a 3.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 18.1 innings. Plutko wasn't without his warts in those outings, however, as he served up five home runs and struck out only 12 batters. The lack of strikeout stuff and vulnerability to the long ball suggest regression could be in store for Plutko, but his solid surface numbers thus far seem to give him an edge over Triple-A teammate Shane Bieber for the final vacancy in the Cleveland rotation. Bieber, who gave up four runs in 5.2 innings in a spot start Thursday in Minnesota before being optioned back to Triple-A, is regarded as the better prospect of the two and boasts stellar command and control, so it wouldn't be surprising if he eventually settles in as the fifth starter over Plutko later this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...