Indians' Adam Plutko: Moving to Triple-A
Plutko (forearm) will join Triple-A Columbus after completing three innings at an extended spring training game Friday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Plutko has been nursing the right forearm strain over the last month but appears to be nearing his season debut for the Clippers. Corey Kluber (forearm) and Mike Clevinger (back) are both on the injured list for the Indians, so if Plutko pitches well early he could put himself in consideration for a spot in the major-league rotation.
