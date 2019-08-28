Indians' Adam Plutko: Notches sixth victory
Plutko (6-3) earned the win Tuesday at Detroit after giving up one run on three hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out nine and walked two.
Plutko recorded the first two outs of the sixth inning, but he was pulled at 107 pitches after allowing a single. The 27-year-old has a 4.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 56:14 K:BB through 83 innings and will next pitch Sunday at Tampa Bay.
