Plutko was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and will start Game 2 of the Indians' doubleheader Thursday against the Blue Jays.

The Indians are designating Plutko as their 26th man for the twin bill, so he'll be optioned to Columbus at the conclusion of his 2018 MLB debut. Plutko has excelled in his first five starts at Triple-A this season with a 2.35 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in 30.2 innings, but as a finesse pitcher who lacks strikeout stuff, he wouldn't seem to carry much upside as a streaming option in deep leagues.