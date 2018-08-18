Plutko has been recalled for Saturday's start against the Orioles.

Plutko was named Saturday's starter earlier in the week, but the move was just made official by the club. He will replace Trevor Bauer (leg) in the rotation with Bauer facing an extended absence. Plutko's first go-around in the majors wasn't particularly impressive, but his numbers (1.70 ERA and 2.79 FIP) in the minors suggest he may have some better results ahead of him.

