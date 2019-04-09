Plutko opened the season on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Columbus due to a right forearm strain, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The news of Plutko's injury became more consequential Tuesday after the Indians placed Mike Clevinger (back) on the 10-day injured list and revealed that the young right-hander would be shut down from throwing for the next 6-to-8 weeks. Clevinger's absence leaves a long-term vacancy in the rotation, which Plutko could be asked to fill once he overcomes his own injury. Until then, it's unclear whom the Indians will turn to in Clevinger's stead. Plutko's Triple-A rotation mate, Cody Anderson, could make for the most logical replacement, as he had been on the same pitching schedule as Clevinger and already holds a spot on the 40-man roster.