Indians' Adam Plutko: On IL with forearm strain
Plutko opened the season on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Columbus due to a right forearm strain, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
The news of Plutko's injury became more consequential Tuesday after the Indians placed Mike Clevinger (back) on the 10-day injured list and revealed that the young right-hander would be shut down from throwing for the next 6-to-8 weeks. Clevinger's absence leaves a long-term vacancy in the rotation, which Plutko could be asked to fill once he overcomes his own injury. Until then, it's unclear whom the Indians will turn to in Clevinger's stead. Plutko's Triple-A rotation mate, Cody Anderson, could make for the most logical replacement, as he had been on the same pitching schedule as Clevinger and already holds a spot on the 40-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...