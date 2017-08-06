Indians' Adam Plutko: Optioned to minors
Plutko was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.
Plutko was called up earlier this week to provide bullpen depth, but heads back to the minors without appearing in a game. The righty will resume his starting spot in Columbus, where he owns a an unattractive 6.33 ERA over 18 starts this season. Abraham Almonte was recalled in a corresponding move.
