Plutko was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Matt Kelly of MLB.com reports.

Even with Danny Salazar (shoulder) slated to open the season on the disabled list, Plutko wasn't under consideration for the remaining vacancy in the rotation, as Josh Tomlin and Ryan Merritt are the only pitchers in contention for the No. 5 role. Before warranting attention from the Tribe as a back-end rotation option, Plutko will first have to prove himself at Columbus after posting a 5.90 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 135.2 innings at Triple-A in 2017.