Plutko (4-2) allowed one run on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts across 5.1 innings while earning a victory against the Angels on Saturday.

The only run Plutko gave up came on a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Plutko has been inconsistent since earning his last victory on June 14 before Saturday, but in his last three starts, he owns a 2.62 ERA. Overall, Plutko has earned four wins in 11 outings with a 4.55 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 59.1 innings this season. He will pitch again in a pivotal series at the Twins on Thursday.