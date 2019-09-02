Plutko (6-4) allowed four runs on six hits and four walks with two strikeouts over 4.1 innings as he took the loss at the hands of the Rays on Sunday.

Plutko had been in a nice groove lately as he had let up three earned runs or less in six of his previous seven starts. He gave up the lead in the first on an RBI single by Joey Wendle but the Indians tied it up in the second only for Plutko to blow it for good in the fourth and the fifth innings where he gave up two more runs on a home run and another on an RBI double. Plutko will now take a 4.53 ERA and a 58:18 K:BB ratio through 87.1 innings into his next start Friday in a crucial matchup against the Twins.