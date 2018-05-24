Plutko (2-0) tossed six shutout innings and allowed just two hits and four walks with four strikeouts in a win Wednesday over the Cubs.

Plutko needed every bit of this excellent performance, as Jon Lester and the Cubs held Cleveland to just one run. The decision to demote the struggling Josh Tomlin to the bullpen looks like a pretty comfortable one for Cleveland now. Plutko has now tossed two quality starts in his only two major league outings with just eight hits allowed. He wasn't flashy Wednesday, but he was efficient. Plutko needed just 85 pitches to get through six innings and recorded outs on all 10 fastballs Cubs hitters managed to put in play. Plutko's next turn is slated to come Monday against the White Sox.