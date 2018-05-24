Indians' Adam Plutko: Picks up second win in as many starts
Plutko (2-0) tossed six shutout innings and allowed just two hits and four walks with four strikeouts in a win Wednesday over the Cubs.
Plutko needed every bit of this excellent performance, as Jon Lester and the Cubs held Cleveland to just one run. The decision to demote the struggling Josh Tomlin to the bullpen looks like a pretty comfortable one for Cleveland now. Plutko has now tossed two quality starts in his only two major league outings with just eight hits allowed. He wasn't flashy Wednesday, but he was efficient. Plutko needed just 85 pitches to get through six innings and recorded outs on all 10 fastballs Cubs hitters managed to put in play. Plutko's next turn is slated to come Monday against the White Sox.
More News
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...