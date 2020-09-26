Plutko pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and striking out one, two earn the win over the Pirates on Friday.

Plutko entered the ninth inning in a relatively low-pressure scenario as the Indians were already down 3-1 and just wanted to keep the game close. The right-hander did just that as he got through the inning with ease while only allowing a single to Jared Oliva. Plutko has some appearances as a starter this season but has recently seen his opportunities come from the bullpen. The 28-year-old has a 4.88 ERA across 27.2 innings and could be used in long relief during the postseason if needed.