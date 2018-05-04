Indians' Adam Plutko: Pitches well in spot start
Plutko (1-0) allowed three earned runs on six hits while walking none and striking out six across 7.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Plutko was dinged for three home runs, but they were all solo shots so the damage was limited. He has not been particularly impressive for much of his minor-league career and posted a 5.90 ERA in 135.2 innings at Triple-A last season. It's unlikely he sees many starts with the Indians throughout the rest of the season, but he did earn his major league win Thursday.
