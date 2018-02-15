Plutko has resumed throwing bullpen sessions following a surgical procedure on his hip in October, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Plutko remains on schedule for a return to game activity around the beginning of March. The right-hander spent the 2017 season with Triple-A Columbus, posting a 5.90 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 135.2 innings as a starter. He will likely serve as organizational depth for this upcoming campaign, although it's expected that he will be back down with Columbus to start the year.