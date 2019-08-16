Plutko (5-3) picked up the win against the Yankees on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out three and walking one as the Indians bagged a 19-5 victory.

The 27-year-old did his part in a game where he was given plenty of run support, tossing his fifth quality start of the season en route to his fifth win. Plutko now sports a 4.67 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP and a 42:11 K:BB across 71.1 innings.