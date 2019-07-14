Plutko is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Tigers.

Plutko will pick up his first start since June 28 after Cleveland's light schedule allowed the team to get by with a shortened rotation over the last two and a half weeks. Though he remained on the active roster throughout that stretch, Plutko didn't make any appearances in relief. He presumably kept his arm conditioned for starting duty during the idle period by pitching in a simulated game or two, so Plutko shouldn't face any notable workload restrictions in his return to the mound.

