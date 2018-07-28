Plutko will be promoted from Triple-A Columbus prior to Saturday's tilt against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Plutko is set to join the ballclub to replace Tyler Naquin (hip), who's headed to the disabled list. Plutko figures to serve as a starter or long reliever during his stint in the majors, as he's posted a 4.87 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 40.2 innings this season with Cleveland.