Plutko was recalled from Triple-A Columbus ahead of his start Saturday against the Orioles.

He gave up one run on a walk and two hits while striking out four in five innings in his most recent start for the Clippers. His previous outing was a disaster, as he gave up five runs and didn't make it out of the first inning. Plutko could stick in the big-league rotation for the foreseeable future if he can prove to be a serviceable option, and Saturday's matchup is certainly favorable.