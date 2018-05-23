Indians' Adam Plutko: Recalled from Triple-A
Plutko has been called up from Triple-A Columbus to start Wednesday against the Cubs.
As expected, Plutko has been promoted to the major leagues ahead of Wednesday's matchup. In one start for the Indians this season, he picked up a win and tossed 7.1 innings while giving up three runs on six hits while striking out six. Plutko figures to be in for a challenge against a tough Chicago lineup at Wrigley Field.
