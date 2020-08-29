Plutko pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out two to pick up the save in Friday's 14-2 win over the Cardinals.

It was a rare save in baseball, as Plutko pitched the necessary three or more innings to be eligible, while Cam Hill's one scoreless inning earned him the win. Plutko isn't in the mix to take Brad Hand's closer job anytime soon. The 28-year-old Plutko has a 5.57 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 21 innings across six appearances (four starts), but he's likely to be used for long-relief situations like he was on Friday.