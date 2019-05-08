Plutko (forearm) gave up five runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one in one-third of an inning in his return to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

The right-hander made it through three frames in his final extended spring outing last week, but Plutko could not even record a second out in his first start back at the Triple-A level. He missed the start of the year with a right forearm strain. While the Indians are hurting for starters at the big-league level, it doesn't seem like Plutko is a realistic option in the immediate future.