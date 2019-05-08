Indians' Adam Plutko: Rocked in return to Columbus
Plutko (forearm) gave up five runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one in one-third of an inning in his return to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.
The right-hander made it through three frames in his final extended spring outing last week, but Plutko could not even record a second out in his first start back at the Triple-A level. He missed the start of the year with a right forearm strain. While the Indians are hurting for starters at the big-league level, it doesn't seem like Plutko is a realistic option in the immediate future.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...