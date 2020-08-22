Plutko (1-2) allowed seven runs on five hits (two home runs) and two walks while striking out just one batter across 3.1 innings as he took the loss Friday versus the Tigers.

Plutko was able to record the first 10 outs of the game without much trouble and then proceeded to give up seven runs in the fourth without managing to get another batter out. Friday's start figures to be Plutko's last one for a while as the Indians should strongly consider recalling Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger from the team's alternate training site soon which would push Plutko out of the rotation for the time being.