Plutko will start Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

It appeared that Plutko would finish the regular season in the bullpen after Josh Tomlin returned to a starting role Sept. 14, but there will be room for both pitchers in the rotation temporarily as the Indians look to afford more rest to their top arms heading into the postseason. With Plutko added to the pitching schedule this week, Corey Kluber will be denied a two-start week and instead make his next turn Monday against the White Sox, which should keep the Cleveland ace in line to start Game 1 or 2 of the team's ALDS series. The Tribe also intends to use Carlos Carrasco out of the bullpen next Tuesday, so it's possible Plutko could be called upon for another start during its four-game set in Kansas City next weekend.