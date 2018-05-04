Plutko was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

Plutko performed admirably in his first big-league start, logging 7.1 frames and allowing just three runs. Now that he's unavailable for the next few days, the Indians will send him back to the minors in exchange for the fresh arm of Alexi Ogando. Thursday's performance will at least keep Plutko in consideration for callups down the road, though last year's numbers in Triple-A (5.90 ERA, 1.52 WHIP in 135.2 innings pitched) suggests that you shouldn't expect the same results next time he's in Cleveland.