Indians' Adam Plutko: Sent to minors
Plutko was optioned to Triple-A on Thursday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Plutko stumbled to a 9.45 ERA and 1.43 WHIP through 13.1 innings this spring, prompting the Indians to send him to the minors to open the season. The right-hander compiled a 5.28 ERA across 76.2 innings with Cleveland last season and doesn't' figure to make much of an impact at the big-league level in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2019
Eloy Jimenez doesn't top the list, but it's looking like he'll beat Vladimir Guerrero to the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...