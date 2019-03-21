Plutko was optioned to Triple-A on Thursday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Plutko stumbled to a 9.45 ERA and 1.43 WHIP through 13.1 innings this spring, prompting the Indians to send him to the minors to open the season. The right-hander compiled a 5.28 ERA across 76.2 innings with Cleveland last season and doesn't' figure to make much of an impact at the big-league level in 2019.

