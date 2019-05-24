Plutko (1-1) took the loss Thursday against the Rays by surrendering seven runs on 12 hits with three strikeouts through 5.1 innings.

Plutko took his first loss of the season as he fell victim to the long ball, limiting the damage to a trio of solo shots before Kevin Kiermaier swatted a fatal three-run, inside-the-park homer in the sixth. On the bright side, Plutko didn't walk anyone and managed to punch out three. The right-hander is coming off a solid start in which he allowed just one run after missing the beginning of the season with a right forearm strain, so perhaps this shaky outing was a fluke. Through both games this year, the 27-year-old holds a 6.35 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. He'll get a chance to prove himself again with a Tuesday tilt at Fenway Park.