Plutko will start the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Plutko was set to open the season in the bullpen, but he'll already be needed for a spot start in just the fifth game of the season. With a 5.08 ERA and a 17.5 percent strikeout rate over 189.2 career big-league innings, he's unlikely to be a particularly appealing option Tuesday.