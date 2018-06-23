Plutko will make his next start Sunday against the Tigers, David Glasier of The Willoughby News-Herald reports.

Due to an off day Thursday, it was initially expected that the Indians would reset their rotation, which would have put Plutko in line to take the hill when a fifth starter was first needed Tuesday in St. Louis. Instead, Plutko will move up two days in the schedule, likely for the purpose of giving Mike Clevinger an extra day to recover after tossing 114 pitches his last time out. After Sunday's turn, Plutko could receive another start the following weekend in Oakland, but he may be at risk of losing his rotation spot thereafter with Carlos Carrasco (forearm) on the mend.