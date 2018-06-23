Indians' Adam Plutko: Set to start Sunday's game
Plutko will make his next start Sunday against the Tigers, David Glasier of The Willoughby News-Herald reports.
Due to an off day Thursday, it was initially expected that the Indians would reset their rotation, which would have put Plutko in line to take the hill when a fifth starter was first needed Tuesday in St. Louis. Instead, Plutko will move up two days in the schedule, likely for the purpose of giving Mike Clevinger an extra day to recover after tossing 114 pitches his last time out. After Sunday's turn, Plutko could receive another start the following weekend in Oakland, but he may be at risk of losing his rotation spot thereafter with Carlos Carrasco (forearm) on the mend.
More News
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Behind Bieber in pitching schedule•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Won't start Sunday•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Struggles against White Sox•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Added to roster ahead of start•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Will take hill for Indians on Tuesday•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: May be frontrunner for June 12 start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...