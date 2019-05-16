Indians' Adam Plutko: Slated to start Saturday
Plutko will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start Saturday against the Orioles, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
With Plutko joining the rotation Saturday, Shane Bieber and Carlos Carrasco will now take the mound Sunday and Monday, respectively. After getting rocked in his first start for the Clippers earlier in May, Pluto allowed one run across five innings his last time out for Columbus. With the big-league staff currently dealing with multiple injuries, Plutko could remain in the rotation for a few turns, assuming he holds his own.
