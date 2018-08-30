Indians' Adam Plutko: Solid effort in no-decision against Twins
Plutko didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Twins, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out five.
Plutko wasn't particularly efficient, throwing 95 pitches (63 strikes) before hitting the showers, but the right-hander was still in line for his fifth win of the year before Cody Allen blew another save. Plutko will take a 4.94 ERA into his next outing Monday at home against the Royals.
