Plutko allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Friday.

Plutko was able to keep the ball in the yard for the third time in his last four starts -- only a double from C.J. Cron and a Jorge Polanco single scored runs against the right-hander. The 27-year-old owns a 4.44 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 63 strikeouts in 93.1 innings this year. He'll next face the Angels on Wednesday.