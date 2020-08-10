Plutko will start Tuesday against the Cubs in place of Mike Clevinger (not injury related), Nick Camino of WKYC Channel 3 Cleveland reports.

Clevinger has been told to quarantine after violating team protocols during Cleveland's recent road trip to Chicago. Plutko earned the win in his first start of the season back on July 28, completing six innings against the White Sox on just 86 pitches. It's uncertain whether he will be available for a similar pitch count Tuesday.