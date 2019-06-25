Plutko gave up one run on one hit and no walks while striking out three though four innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Monday.

Plutko was cruising through four innings but had his start cut short by a rain delay that lasted over two hours. Plutko is giving up 2.8 HR/9 and served up another solo shot despite the strong outing. The 27-year-old has a 3-1 record with a 4.26 ERA through six starts this season. Plutko will make his next start at Sunday Oriole Park at Camden Yards.