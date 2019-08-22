Plutko gave up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five through six innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Wednesday.

Plutko didn't allow a hit until the third inning and delivered a nice outing other than a small stretch in the fifth inning in which he gave up three hits and two runs. Plutko has pitched six innings in his last three starts and has quality starts in the last two outings. The 27-year-old has a 4.54 ERA and a 47:12 K:BB through 13 starts this season. Plutko will make his next start Tuesday against the Tigers at Comerica Park.