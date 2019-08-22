Indians' Adam Plutko: Strikes out five in no-decision
Plutko gave up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five through six innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Wednesday.
Plutko didn't allow a hit until the third inning and delivered a nice outing other than a small stretch in the fifth inning in which he gave up three hits and two runs. Plutko has pitched six innings in his last three starts and has quality starts in the last two outings. The 27-year-old has a 4.54 ERA and a 47:12 K:BB through 13 starts this season. Plutko will make his next start Tuesday against the Tigers at Comerica Park.
More News
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Quality start against Yankees•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Undone by long balls•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Permits one run in win•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Allows three runs in no-decision•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Takes loss despite strong outing•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Avoids loss in ugly outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...