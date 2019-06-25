Indians' Adam Plutko: Strikes out three before rain delay
Plutko gave up one run on one hit and no walks while striking out three though four innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Monday.
Plutko was cruising through four innings but had his start cut short by a rain delay that lasted over two hours. Plutko is giving up 2.8 HR/9 and served up another solo shot despite the strong outing. The 27-year-old has a 3-1 record with a 4.26 ERA through six starts this season. Plutko will make his next start at Sunday Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in the Cardinals bullpen? How worried should Fantasy players...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...