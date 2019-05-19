Plutko (1-0) earned the win Saturday against the Orioles by allowing one run on one hit across six innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Plutko missed the beginning of the season with a right forearm strain, but showed no rust Saturday as the lone hit he allowed was a solo home run to Trey Mancini. The 27-year-old may have been able to pitch deeper since he finished at 83 pitches, but it makes sense the team would take it slow in his first game back in the majors. Plutko is set to take the mound again Thursday versus Tampa Bay.