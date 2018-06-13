Indians' Adam Plutko: Struggles against White Sox
Plutko (3-1) took the loss Tuesday against the White Sox. He allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings.
Plutko gave up five runs against the White Sox in his last start on May 28 and fared no better Tuesday. The righty allowed back-to-back home runs to Yoan Moncada and Yolmer Sanchez to begin the game and proceeded to serve up an RBI double to Matt Davidson three batters later. Plutko gave up two more runs in the fifth on a walk and consecutive doubles before manager Terry Francona gave him the hook. He'll take a 5.09 ERA into his upcoming scheduled start against the Twins.
