Plutko did not factor in the decision against Philadelphia on Sunday, tossing 4.1 innings and giving up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three.

Plutko exited Sunday's contest after needing 78 pitches to make it through 4.1 innings as he constantly fell behind hitters, issuing first-pitch strikes to only six of the 19 batters he faced. Nonetheless, the 27-year-old has now allowed only seven runs over his last four starts, though he has only one victory to show for it. Plutko has enjoyed mild success as Cleveland's fifth starter this season, posting a 7-4 record, 4.25 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 75:24 K:BB over 108 innings. He'll wrap up his regular season on the road against Washington on Saturday.