Plutko will start Saturday's Cactus League opener against the Reds, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Plutko spent a good amount of time in the big leagues last season, but he could only muster a 5.28 ERA in 12 starts and five relief appearances. As things stand now, the 27-year-old's best chance to break camp in the big leagues is as a long reliever, as Shane Bieber appears to be the favorite to land the fifth rotation spot out of spring training. However, Pluto still figures to get some opportunities to start throughout the season if injuries crop up or if Bieber suffers a sophomore slump.

More News
Our Latest Stories