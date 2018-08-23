Indians' Adam Plutko: Tagged for five runs in loss
Plutko (4-4) took the loss Thursday against the Red Sox, allowing five runs on five hits and five walks across 4.1 innings. He struck out four.
Plutko made it through four scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fifth frame. He allowed three of the first four batters he faced in the inning to reach base before allowing a two-run double to Blake Swihart. The right-hander went on to intentionally walk J.D. Martinez to load the bases before handing the ball to Adam Cimber, who proceeded to allow all three inherited runners to score. Plutko now owns a lackluster 5.09 ERA through 53 innings with the Indians this season, though he figures to stick in the starting rotation until Trevor Bauer (lower leg) is cleared to return sometime in September. Next up is a home start against the Twins.
