Indians' Adam Plutko: Tagged for five runs
Plutko allowed five runs on six hits in two innings Wednesday against the Mariners. He struck out two and didn't factor into the decision.
After firing two scoreless in his spring debut, Plutko failed to replicate that success in his sophomore start. The right-hander actually struck out the first two batters he faced and got through the first inning unscathed, but a brutal second inning did him in. He served up a leadoff homer to Daniel Vogelbach, hit two batters and allowed a double and three singles before getting out of the the frame. Plutko will look to get back on track in his next outing.
