Plutko (4-5) allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out eight over six innings as he was saddled with the loss Monday against Kansas City.

Plutko surrendered a run in the second, one in the fourth and two in the sixth before leaving the ballgame with a four-run deficit. He's struggled on the hill of late, as he's been handed three losses in his last four outings, giving up 14 runs and striking out 23 over 22.2 frames (5.68 ERA).