Plutko fell to 4-3 on the season despite a quality start Saturday against the Orioles, allowing three runs (including one homer) on three hits and a walk while striking out six in seven innings.

It was a solid performance from the 26-year-old, but he was outdueled by Alex Cobb, who allowed just two runs in a complete game. All the damage against Plutko was done in the third inning, when he allowed a three-run shot to Jonathan Villar. He allowed just a single baserunner in his other six innings. With Trevor Bauer facing an extended absence due to a lower-leg injury, Plutko will likely remain in the rotation and pitch Thursday in Boston.